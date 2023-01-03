Carol Bouffard (1949-2023)

FARMINGTON – Carol L. Bouffard, 73, passed away on January 1, 2023 at Maine Medical Center in Portland, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on November 29, 1949, in Farmington, daughter of John and Hilda (Davis) Jalbert. Carol was educated in the schools of Farmington and graduated from Farmington High School in the class of 1968.

On January 4, 1969, Carol married James Bouffard in Farmington.

Carol was the matriarch, care giver and nurturer of all the family, which included being “hostess with the mostest”, and filler of the cookie jar. She was also an avid member of her Bible study ladies group, and a volunteer teacher aid for many years. Carol enjoyed feeding her birds, reading, doing crossword puzzles, dusty martinis, art, storytelling, and being a Skip Bo champion. She was well known and loved in the Franklin County community.

Carol is survived by her husband James Bouffard of Jay; daughter, Stacy Austin (Richard) of Industry; son, JD Bouffard of Chicago, IL; granddaughters, Marissa Dyar (Jared) of Lexington, SC, Courtney Austin of Farmington, Gabrielle Austin of Rumford, and Emily Austin of Farmington; great grandsons, Jett Dyar and Jace Dyar both of Lexington, SC; two sisters, Sandra Benito of Warwick, RI, and Stephanie Yarmaloff of Windham; two brothers, Michael Jalbert of Texas, and Ronald Jalbert of Farmington; as well as many beloved aunts, nieces, nephews, and in-laws. She was predeceased by her brother, David Jalbert and her dog, Duke.

Donations in Carol’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, January 6, 2023 from 2-6 p.m., at the Amvets Hall, 111 Main St., in Jay, ME. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.