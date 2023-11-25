Carol Dolbier (1940-2023)

KANSAS CITY, MO – Carol E. Dolbier, 83, passed away at St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City, MO on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023.

She was born January 15, 1940, on her grandmother’s farm in North Jay to Chester and Norma (Wilkins) Coolidge.

Carol attended Jay High School and graduated in 1958. She worked for 30 years at G.H. Bass (Wilton). In 1991 she relocated to the midwest with her second husband John, where she worked as the Head of Housekeeping at Beverly Health and Rehab Center in Smithville, MO before retiring in 2005. She was a member of North Jay Grange #10 for 53 years. Carol loved listening and dancing to country music and sang in the choir at North Jay Methodist Church. She also loved spending time with family and doting on her three rescued cats.

She is survived by her husband of 29 years, John Dolbier (Platte City, MO); her sons Darren Pollis (North Jay) and Duane Pollis (Wilton); her stepsons Shane Dolbier and Chris Dolbier; her grandchildren Levi (and partner Erin), Logan, Miranda, Randy and Sidney; and her great-grandchildren Emma, Ivory, Ethan, Jillian and Elaina; brother Clinton Coolidge and his wife Joline (North Jay); her brother-in-law and sister-in-law David and Geri Batchelder (Plympton, MA); and her lifelong friend and sister-in-law Greta Essency (Farmington). She was predeceased by her mother and father.

Visiting hours will be held Thursday, November 30th from 3 to 6 pm at Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. Public interment will be held Friday, December 1st at 1 pm at Birchland Cemetery, Route 17, North Jay. Memories may be shared in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, those who desire consider memorial gifts to North Jay Grange #10. For information on how to donate please call Marilyn Morse at 207-208-9225. Honored to be caring for the family of Carol Elaine Dolbier is Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.