AUBURN – Carol Ellis, 71, of New Vineyard, passed peacefully, late Monday, June 5, at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn. She was born in Oak Bluffs, MA, a daughter of Anna Elliott and on Aug. 16, 1978, married Lenny Ellis in Edgartown on Martha’s Vineyard and moved to New Vineyard in 1984. Carol loved God and was a spiritual person who enjoyed spending time with her friends, pets, and knitting. She was a previous member of the Rainbow Girls and was a Past Worthy Matron of the OES.

She is survived by her husband, Lenny of New Vineyard; son, Brian of New Vineyard; daughter, Stacy Whitcome of SC; and Ralph Grant of Falmouth, MA; 2 sisters, Linda Milicsi of Brownville and Joyce Room of NV; one brother, Mike Elliott of Brownville.

Private family interment will be in Edgartown on Martha’s Vineyard at a later date. Memories may be shared in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington is honored to be providing cremation care.