FARMINGTON – Carol J. Wiley, 76, of Wilton, died on Wednesday morning, Sept. 2, 2020, at Orchard Park Nursing Care Center in Farmington.

She was born in Sanford, a daughter of Casey and Thelma Jones and was a graduate of Berwick High School. She continued her education at Maine Medical Center School of Nursing where she received her R.N. certification. She was the evening supervisor at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington and later served as the infection control practitioner at FMH for many years.

With all of her knowledge, she was able to contribute to her community in many ways. She enjoyed camping, going to Super Bowls, making jewelry, cooking, and spending time with her family and friends. She also was a volunteer at Franklin Memorial Hospital and was a member of the First Congregational Church, United Church of Christ of Wilton and the Wilton Lions Club.

In 1974, she married Ken Wiley and they enjoyed 46 happy years together and who survives of Wilton; sons: Kevin McCurdy (Karen) and Ken McCurdy (Marci) all of Utah, Dan (Lori) Wiley of Westbrook, Joe (Sarah) Healey of Kentucky; daughter, Terri Karnopp (Stephen) of New Hampshire; brothers: Jim (Sill) Jones of Berwick and Rusty (Sharon) of Indiana; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by a sister, Jannie Jones. She was joined in death by her son Ken and his wife, Marci on Jan. 24, 2021.

Private family interment was at the Maine Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Civic Center Drive, Augusta. A Celebration of Life will be held, Wednesday, July 14 from 1-4 p.m. at the Wilton Lions Den, Main Street, Wilton, with Rev. Dr. David Smith offering special words of remembrance at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests that memorial donations in her memory be considered to the Wilton Lions Club Building Fund, PO Box 319, Wilton, ME 04924.

Memories, photos, and a memorial video may be shared in her book of memories at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care and Life Celebration services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams~McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.