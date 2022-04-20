Carol Perez Celebration of Life Saturday April 30th

WELD – The family and friends of Carol Perez extend an invitation to join them in a Celebration of Life gathering to honor Carol Perez.

Carol, a former resident of Weld and long-time foreign language teacher in the MBRSD #9 school district, passed away on November 27th, 2019 at her home in Twisp, WA. The celebration event will be held Saturday April 30th, 2022. There will be a program beginning at 2:00 in the afternoon at the Weld Town Hall (17 School St.). Guests are encouraged to arrive at 1:30 to share Carol’s enthusiasm and support of music while being entertained by a performance from the Franklin County Fiddlers.

A scholarship has been established in Carol’s name. This award will benefit Mt. Blue High School seniors from the class of 2022 who embody Carol’s love of music, foreign language and travel. Those who wish to contribute to this scholarship may either bring their gift to the Weld Town Hall celebration or may mail a gift to Mt. Blue High School, 129 Seamon Rd, Farmington, ME, 04938, attention: Jody Harmon. Any checks should be made out to MBHS with “International Club” written on the memo line.

Carol was a respected member of this community for nearly fifty years. Her family looks forward to seeing many of her friends and sharing stories that celebrate her vibrant life.