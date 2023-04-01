Carolyn Brown Wing, 84, of Turkey Creek Forest, Gainesville, Florida, was called home to the Lord on March 28, 2023. Carolyn was born in Rochester, NY to Calvin & Carroll Brown.

She grew up in a family with 5 children, Murray, Ronald, then Carolyn, Judith Lee and Madeline Underwood. She is predeceased by her father, mother, her two older brothers and her youngest sister Madeline.

Carolyn loved playing the second mother as a young girl. Her brothers and sisters adored her. Carolyn and Judy shared a bedroom all their years growing up, so they were very close!

After graduating from high school, at 17, she married her sweetheart, Bruce Wing, from Industry, Maine, and they were married for over 66 years. They moved to Maine as Bruce went to college at the University of Maine and Carolyn went to Husson College. She graduated as a secretary, supporting her beloved husband, Bruce, while raising the family.

Throughout her life, she always took the initiative to keep the family united and close. Like any good mom, she loved her daughters, Annie Harmon and Janet Lee Dodsworth, along with all her 6 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Her life was filled with a vast array of activities and people, whom she touched with love, joy, and genuine care.

Carolyn was a gifted artist showing her greatest talent in Stained Glass. She sold her work at a Gallery in Schoen Place in Pittsford, NY. Many homes display her beautiful Stained-Glass art. She also loved painting, and was a master at sewing anything from doll clothes to beautiful dresses. Retirement and an empty nest did not slow her down. She loved gardening, and would win awards for every yard, in each development that they lived in. She loved putting together puzzles, took up aquatics, and loving on her cats.

Her energy and spirit seemed boundless, and she touched everyone she met with a caring spirit and a genuine joy for life. To know Carolyn, was to love her. There will not be any services, only a private luncheon for close friends and family, held near their home in Florida.