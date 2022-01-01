Carolyn Parker (1942 – 2021)

INDUSTRY – Carolyn Mae Parker, 79, passed away quietly on December 26, 2021, with her loving family by her side.

She was born on July 12, 1942 in Newburgh, Maine, the daughter of Earl and Doris (Kingsbury) Sands. She received her education at Hampden Academy, graduating in 1960. On June 30, 1962, Carolyn married Edwin Parker, sharing nearly 60 years of marriage and had two loving daughters. She worked for 11 years for G.H. Bass mail order, and then after staying home to care for her girls and grandchildren, she worked for 24 years at RSU 9 in support services. Carolyn’s life was centered on her family. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, who loved spoiling her grandchildren.

Carolyn is survived by her husband, Edwin Parker of Industry; daughters, Kim Tibbetts and husband Rick of Industry, Peggy Stansfield and husband Dan of Berwick; grandchildren, Corey Tibbetts of Industry, Michelle Beatrice and husband Matt of Wells, and David Stansfield of Berwick; along with several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; and her brother, Donnie McLain.

At Carolyn’s request, no services will be held. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.