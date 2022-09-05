Carolyn Parr (1932-2022)

FARMINGTON – Carolyn Parr (Carolyn May McCollister) died peacefully on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, after suffering from a stroke. She had recently celebrated her 90th birthday. Known as “Grandma Parr” to many beyond her biological family, Carolyn was beloved for her caring spirit, her ready laugh, and zest for life.

Born in Canton Point, Maine in 1932, to Erban and Veda McCollister, Carolyn attended Farmington Teachers College (now UMF) at just 17, and began teaching in Bangor in 1953. She met Gerald (Jerry) Parr while volunteering as a USO hostess at Dow Air Force Base, and after a whirlwind romance of 29 days, the two were married soon (but not too soon) following, in February, 1954.

Putting her plans to be a movie star on hold, Carolyn and Jerry began their lives as a young family, raising son, Stephen, daughter, Sarah and youngest son, James. After living in Missouri, New Mexico and Kansas, they finally returned to Farmington, where Carolyn lived for more than 50 years.

Carolyn was an educator at Farmington schools for over two decades. With a passion for empowering young people through reading, she was a grammar and phonics enthusiast. She delighted in seeing the impact of her work through the success of the children she tutored and taught. She was active in the Franklin County Retired Educators Association and Maine Education Association, and in 2020 received a Leadership Award for her dedication.

Carolyn and Jerry retired at Clearwater Lake, becoming neighbors with their lifelong best friends, the Marks family. For many years, she swam daily and was well known for being the last out of the water come autumn. Carolyn loved nothing more than entertaining, showing her love for friends and family through food, particularly her famous baked beans. Upon Jerry’s death after 52 years of marriage, she continued to live independently on Clearwater for five years, never taking for granted a sunrise over the lake.

Carolyn believed in a loving God, and was an active member at Old South Congregational Church. She spent her final years in the loving care and community of the Pierce House, where she enjoyed visiting with friends and family in-person, over the phone and on Facebook. A consistent communicator, she was in constant contact with friends both across the hall and as far away as Denmark.

Carolyn is survived by daughter, Sarah; son, James; grandchildren: Kayte Ellsworth, Kristen Ellsworth-Wing, and her husband, William Wing, Elvi Parr, Isaac Parr, Alex Parr, Avalon Parr and great-granddaughter, Josephine Wing.

She is predeceased by her brother, Ray; sister, Jane; husband, Jerry, and son Stephen, who died tragically in a plane crash in 1976.

Public memorial services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 1 p.m. from Old South Congregational Church, Main Street, Farmington. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Farmington Public Library, and if you happen to find a funny cartoon in the newspaper, mail it to a friend, along with a stick of gum, as Carolyn would have. She meant well.

Memories may be shared in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Memorial services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.