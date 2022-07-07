Carroll S. Ryder (1936-2022)

INDUSTRY – Carroll Stanley Ryder, 86, of Industry, died Thursday evening, June 30, 2002, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born in Industry on May 7, 1936, a son of Colby Truman and Marion (Ruth) Marsellus and attended local schools. He worked at Forster Mfg. Co., Inc. before joining the United States Army. Mr. Ryder worked at Gould’s Service Station in Dryden and Beisaw’s Garage in North Jay before relocating to Framingham, Mass., where he worked at the General Motors Plant. He then worked for Saturn Corp. in Tennessee until his retirement in 2002, when he moved back to Industry.

On Oct. 11, 1987, he married Betty Tilton at the United Methodist Parsonage on Depot Street in Wilton. Mr. Ryder built and raced his own race cars and raced at Beech Ridge Motor Speedway, Oxford Plains, and Wiscasset Speedway where he won the 50-lap and 100-lap races in 1970. He also drove race cars for Danny Gould and Bernie Allen and he was known as “Easy Rider” on the race circuit. He loved racing, following Nascar, and snowmobiling as well as working around his home with his Kubota tractor and on his 1952 Chevy.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Betty of Industry; children: Carol Ann, Lorna, Daniel, John, Cathe, and Hugh; 18 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; siblings: Colby, Roger, Jimmy, Bobby, Tom, Jeff, Lisa, Randy, Rachel, and Florence.

He was predeceased by a daughter, Catherine Pelletier; a brother, Stanley; and a grandson, Moses Clark.

The family would like to thank Beacon Hospice and the aid that they received from the VA in caring for Carroll.

A Celebration of his Life service will be held on Saturday, July 9 at 7 p.m. at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. Interment will be at a later date at Maine Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Augusta. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, those who desire consider memorial gifts in his memory to the VA Maine Healthcare System, Voluntary Service (135), Togus VA Medical Center, 1 VA Center, Augusta ME, 04330. Memories and a memorial video may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.