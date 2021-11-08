Cassie M. Courteau (1933-2021)



LITTLETON, N.H. – Cassie M. Courteau, 88, formerly of North Jay, died early Friday morning, Nov. 5, 2021, at the Littleton Regional Hospital in Littleton, N.H.

She was born in Rome, Maine on Feb. 7, 1933, a daughter of Herman and Marion (Blodgett) Morrill and graduated from Williams High School in 1950. She continued her education by attending Thomas College in Waterville and was employed many years as an executive secretary at Central Maine Power and later for Metropolitan Life Insurance Co.

On May 28, 1955, she married Gerard J. Courteau. He died Feb. 22, 1975. She enjoyed attending church suppers, cutting recipes out of newspapers and trying them out, and going to flea markets and auctions. She attended so many auctions at Allen’s Auction House in New Sharon that they saved her a seat and bid number.

Cassie enjoyed going on many bus trips and was an avid reader of the “Anne of Green Gable” series as well as the works of Lucy Maud Montgomery. Known for having a great sense of humor, she loved to sing and would burst out in song at any moment. Mrs. Courteau enjoyed watching old westerns, especially “Gunsmoke” and “The Rifleman.” She had made her home in North Jay for many years, before relocating to live with her daughter in 2014.

She is survived by her daughter, Jean Ann Courteau of Littleton, N.H. and their dog, Ruby, whom she adored.

She was predeceased by two sisters, Marie Mosher and Doris Rodden; and a brother, Junior Morrill.

Interment will be at the Webster Cemetery in Farmington, on Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 11 a.m. Memories may be shared in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Funeral services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.