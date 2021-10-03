Catherine C. Davis (1935-2021)

NEW SHARON – Catherine C. Davis, “Cathy”, 85, of New Sharon, passed peacefully at her home in New Sharon “after chores” on Wednesday evening, Sept. 29, 2021, surrounded by loving family.

She was born on Nov. 4, 1935 in Farmington, a daughter of Stephen and Maxine (Whittier) Hiscock. Cathy was also lucky to have Irving “Dick” Watson later in her youth as a loving stepfather. She was a 1954 graduate of Farmington High School and while in school met Richard Davis of New Sharon at a school play. They married on Aug. 17, 1955 in Farmington.

Cathy was a dedicated homemaker and also worked outside of the home at the local corn shops, Pickford Camp in Rangeley, G. H. Bass Shoe and New Balance, but will perhaps be best remembered as either “Farm Grammie” or “The Token Lady” both titles she adored, and given to her by the children over the years at Cape Cod Hill School in New Sharon, who knew her as a beloved member of the dedicated cafeteria team.

In her younger years she loved to travel and go on organized trips and cruises. She was an avid reader and always enjoyed feeding and watching the birds and being adored by her cat that she rescued.

She was always supportive of the activities of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren from 4-H shows, recitals, award banquets, plays and concerts and to ball games, both home and away, her family and their friends could always count on her ability to cheer from the sidelines! The role she most enjoyed was having a baby in her arms to rock…those were her happiest and most joy-filled moments.

She is loved by her family; her husband of 66 years, Richard “Dick” Davis of New Sharon; two sons: Richard “Rick” Davis, Jr. (Carol) of New Sharon and James “Jim” Davis (Carol) of New Sharon and Becky Davis-Allen (Richard Savage, Jr.) of Strong; two brothers: William Hiscock (Hazel) of Lakeland, Florida and Arthur Hiscock of Portland; a sister, and Susan French (Kenneth French, Jr.) of Wilton; eight grandchildren: Angi Davis, Rick Davis III, James R. Davis, Jeffrey Davis, Matthew Davis, Kristen Davis, Kristopher Allen and Cody Allen; 13 great-grandchildren: Matthew Couillard, Addisyn Davis, Alex Davis, Samantha Davis, James R. Davis, Jr., Sophia Davis, Althea Davis, Braelyn Ross, Hadley Davis, Kallie Allen, Lyla Allen, Noah Daoust and Elaina Berry and one great-great grandson, Jordan Meader.

She was predeceased by two brothers: Reginald Watson and Verne Hiscock.

Family and friends are invited to call on Monday Oct. 11 from 1-3 p.m. at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Rd., (Rtes. 2 & 27) Farmington. Funeral services will be held Tuesday morning at 11 a.m. from the Center. Burial at Fairview Cemetery, Farmington. Following services all are invited to attend a comfort reception at the Farmington Falls Fire Station at 114 Philbrick Rd Farmington. All are welcome. Her family suggests remembrance gifts be considered to the Franklin County 4-H Dairy Club c/o Darlene Nelson 72 Smith Road, New Sharon ME 04955. A kind word may be left in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.