MADISON – After a long battle with brain aneurysms, Cathy Buzzell passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, January 4th, 2024. Cathy was born in Skowhegan, Maine, the daughter of Victor Jepson and Roberta and Ron Heald. She grew up in Norridgewock and graduated from Skowhegan High School. She had a love for reading. After high school Cathy attended the University of Maine at Farmington and graduated with a BA in Special Education and Psychology. She worked for SAD 74 for many years and was known to her students as Miss Buzzell. She was well liked by her coworkers, and she added excitement to the classroom. She believed in inclusion and that all students are able to learn. She adored children.

Just like children, Cathy had a special place in her heart for animals, often taking in every stray around. Over the years, she was the caregiver of cats, dogs, rabbits, chickens, ducks, and geese. She loved to box, and was a fierce competitor. She could often be found at the gym with her husband Kevin, and made many friends there. She participated in her community, enjoying activities like Trunk or Treat, and believed in shopping local. She enjoyed crafting, from beading to using her Cricut to create gifts for others. Most of all, she loved cheering her son, Tyler, on at his Track and Field meets. He always made her proud.

In addition to her parents, Cathy was predeceased by her infant daughter Leah and her Uncle Steve Brown who was special to her.

Close family survivors include her husband, Kevin; her pride and joy, son Tyler Buzzell; stepfather Ron Head with his wife Dionne of Missouri; uncle Bruce with his wife Harriott; uncle Sherwood with wife Bonnie of Smithfield; as well as her maternal grandmother Laura Brown of Madison.

A service to celebrate the life of Cathy will be held Saturday, February 3rd, 2024, at 10:00 am at Crossroads Bible Church located at 705 White School House Road, Madison, ME. Here will not be a fellowship after the service, per the family’s request.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to the Skowhegan Humane Society. Cathy loved animals and this is what she would have preferred.

Please visit Cathy’s memorial page at dsfuneral.com/obituaries/cathy-buzzell where condolences, photos, and special memories may be shared.