Cecil Kendall (1929-2021)

CHESTERVILLE – Cecil Kendall, 91, of Chesterville, passed peacefully at his home on December 11, 2021. He was born in Farmington on December 18, 1929. Cecil grew up in West Farmington and attended Farmington schools and UMF. On May 25, 1950, he married his beloved wife Ann. Together they raised 6 children while living in Starks and Farmington. In his early years, Cecil owned and operated a boiler chicken farm, worked at G.H. Bass hand sewing, and on Sunday’s he delivered newspapers in the Farmington, Stratton and Rangeley area. Later, he retired from International Paper Company and enjoyed many years of retirement. Cecil was an all-star athlete in high school and played for the Farmington Flyers. Cecil (the King) was an avid sportsman, enjoyed his children and grandchildren, gardening and playing cribbage. Everyone was always welcome to his home.

Cecil is survived by his son, Kerry (Audrey) of Kingfield; daughter, Susan Robinson of Livermore; son, Frank (Debbie) of Livermore; son, John (Suzette) of Farmington; son, David (Tammy) of Farmington; daughter, Kellee (Neil) Hart of Farmington; many grandchildren, and his beloved dog, Pepper. He was predeceased by his wife, parents, siblings, and son in-law Wally Robinson.

The family wants to thank Androscoggin Hospice and his caretakers. Donations in Cecil’s memory may be made to the Care and Share Food Closet Inc., PO Box 38, West Farmington, ME 04992.

A graveside service will be held in the spring of 2022 at the Fairview Cemetery in Farmington. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.