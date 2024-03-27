Cecile E. Hathaway (1942 – 2024)

FARMINGTON – Cecile E. Hathaway, 82, a resident of Pinewood Terrace in Farmington, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on March 23, 2024.

Cecile was born February 8, 1942, in Lewiston, the daughter of Fred and Bertha (Webster) Wills. She was a 1960 graduate of Leavitt Institute in Turner and went on to nursing school. She worked in nursing at Rumford Hospital and Farmington Hospital. She later worked at Forster’s Manufacturing in Wilton until her retirement in 1981. Cecile was a member of Corner Stone Baptist Church in North Jay.

Cecile enjoyed knitting, cooking, having coffee with friends, playing cribbage, and traveling from one end of the country to the other, visiting family and friends along the way, including two trips to Alaska to visit her son Greg.

Cecile had a very special bond with her granddaughter Karisa, they enjoyed going on road trips together, shopping, cooking, and playing cards. Cecile loved when Karisa stayed overnight; they would have Hawaiian Pizza and wine, and in the morning, Cecile would make the best homemade French toast.

Cecile is survived by her daughter, Terry (Danny) Macomber of Jay, Jason Hathaway (Sam) of Pearland, TX., and Jaime Hathaway of Iron Mountain, MI., who she held a very special place in her heart, grandchildren, Karisa (Zach) Moshier, Kristy (James Sanders) Hathaway, Karina (Hunter) Kimball, Tyler Hathaway, Andy Hathaway, Ivy Hathaway, Joshua Hathaway, Joseph Hathaway, Garrett Hathaway, and Gavin Hathaway, 1 great-grandchild, her brother, Paul Wills of FL., very special niece, Debbie Seelow, nieces, nephews and many friends. She was predeceased by her parents, her son, Greg Hathaway, siblings, Jerry Stewart, Walter Wills and Marilyn DeSoto.

Cecile was a loving person and will be deeply missed by those that knew her. The family would like to thank the staff of Pinewood Terrace, Beacon Hospice and Dr. Stacy Hershfeld and office staff, for their care and support for Cecile. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 13 at Finley Funeral Home, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Visiting hours will be held from 6-8 p.m., Friday, April 12 at the funeral home. Interment at a later date at Pleasant View Cemetery, 51 Fayette Road, Livermore Falls, Maine.