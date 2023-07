A Celebration of Life with military honors will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 1 p.m., at the Avon Community Hall, 1116 Rangeley Road in Avon, with Rev. Susan Tierney officiating. A reception will follow from 2 to 5 p.m. at the home of Chris and Julie Hardy, 71 Main St in Phillips. Private interment will be at the Evergreen Cemetery in Phillips.