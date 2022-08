BELGRADE LAKES – A Celebration of Life for Daniel “Tree” Robbins will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, at 7 Lakes Alliance, 137 Main Street, Belgrade Lakes.

All who knew and loved Tree are invited to come and share in the celebration.

Street parking in Belgrade village; overflow parking at Union Church, 62 Main Street.

Boaters can tie up in Belgrade Stream at the 7 Lakes Alliance docks or the Post Office docks.

