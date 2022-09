STRONG – A celebration of life will be held for Deborah Auch on Saturday, September 17 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Foster Memorial Building located at 14 South Main Street, Strong.

A small family ceremony was held at the time of Deb’s passing in November of 2021, and the family would now like to invite all who knew and loved Deb to come and celebrate her life.