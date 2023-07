A Memorial Celebration of the Life of Larry Levesque who passed March 9, 2023 will be held on Saturday, July 22 from 3-5 pm at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington where all will be raising a glass and sharing wonderful memories with his family. Memorial gifts in his memory can be considered to the Farmington BPOE # 2430, Youth Baseball Activities, 120 School Street, West Farmington, ME 04992. Memories can be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.