Celebration of Life for Maurice W. Hovey

1 min read

A graveside service will be held for Maurice W. Hovey, on Monday, August 14th at 11am at the Riverside Cemetery in Farmington, ME. A gathering will follow at the Farmington Falls Union Baptist Church.

Maurice Hovey a few years ago, playing harmonica.
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags:

You might be interested in

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.