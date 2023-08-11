Obituaries Celebration of Life for Maurice W. Hovey by Administrator August 11, 2023 1 min read A graveside service will be held for Maurice W. Hovey, on Monday, August 14th at 11am at the Riverside Cemetery in Farmington, ME. A gathering will follow at the Farmington Falls Union Baptist Church. Maurice Hovey a few years ago, playing harmonica. Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Tags: Obituaries You might be interested in August 11, 2023August 11, 2023 Lee Mark Nile (1955-2023) August 11, 2023 Terry Lee Smith (1954-2023) August 11, 2023 Celebration of Life for Yvonne E. Espeaignnette Leave a ReplyYour email address will not be published. Δ