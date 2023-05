A Celebration of Life will be held for Pamela Peterson on May 21, 2023. This will be held at the Farmington Elks Lodge on School Street in West Farmington, Maine.

A service will be held at 1:00 pm, followed by her burial at Fairview Cemetery in Farmington. A reception with a light luncheon will then follow at the Elks Lodge.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name, or in the name of her son, Stephen Burton, to the Umbagog Dialysis Center, 73 Allen Street, Wilton Maine.