Celebration of Life for Patricia Rowe

A Celebration of Life for Patricia “Pat” Rowe will be held “when the weather is warm and folks can come”, as ‘Ma’ requested on May 11, 2024 at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton at 11 am with a gathering following at the Wilton Lions Club, 364 Main St., Wilton. Services will be livestreamed and can be found in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com, well as a memorial video . In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Patricia Rowe to either the Androscoggin Hospice House, 15 Strawberry Avenue, Lewiston, ME 04240 or The Maine Lighthouse Trust, PO Box 16, Biddeford Pool, ME 04006. Memories may be shared in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Wiles Remembrance Centers of Farmington is honored to be caring for cremation and memorial services.