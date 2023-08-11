Celebration of Life for Yvonne E. Espeaignnette

Yvonne Flora Stewart Espeaignnette

Celebration of Life for Yvonne E. Espeaignnette will be held on Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 1PM at Mile Square Cemetery, Avon, ME with a reception to follow in the Avon Town Hall.

