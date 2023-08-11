Obituaries Celebration of Life for Yvonne E. Espeaignnette by Administrator August 11, 2023 1 min read Yvonne Flora Stewart Espeaignnette Celebration of Life for Yvonne E. Espeaignnette will be held on Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 1PM at Mile Square Cemetery, Avon, ME with a reception to follow in the Avon Town Hall. Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Tags: Obituaries You might be interested in August 11, 2023August 11, 2023 Lee Mark Nile (1955-2023) August 11, 2023 Celebration of Life for Maurice W. Hovey August 11, 2023 Terry Lee Smith (1954-2023) Leave a ReplyYour email address will not be published. Δ