Join us in celebrating the life of Ronald Stinchfield at Ron’s Texaco, 1195 Rangeley Road in Phillips, Maine on Saturday, May 6 from 12 to 2 p.m. Food will be provided by Wicked Good Grub, some of Ron’s favs. We will be opening a time capsule that he placed in the garage when it was built in ’72. We encourage you to bring and share memories. Join us for a fond farewell.