Charles Arthur Blood (1929-2024)

FARMINGTON – Charles “Charlie” A. Blood, 95, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side, on May 4, 2024. He was born March 11, 1929 to Margaret and Philip Blood in Lynn, MA. He was raised in Swampscott, MA and enjoyed summers on Great Pond in Belgrade Lakes, ME with his family.

Charlie graduated from Phillips Academy and Dartmouth College. He served in the Army (PFC) during the Korean War (51-53) teaching Chemical, Biological & Radiological Warfare.

He returned to Belgrade Lakes, ME where he met his wife, Shirley Ann Yeaton. He worked as a logger for a time before becoming a self-employed Wood Dealer until he retired in 1998. The couple settled in North New Portland, where they raised five children and spent summers on Great Pond.

He was an active community member, serving as a Town Selectman (5 yrs), School Board member (7 yrs), Board of Directors President of the Maine School Board Assoc. (2 yrs) and also served as Board President of the Maine School Management Assoc.

Charlie understood that importance of preserving Maine’s natural resources and he volunteered his time and talents to L.U.R.C (Maine Land Use Regulation Commission) for 9 years (76-85); as Director of the Forest Product Council; on the Board of the Small Woodland Owners Association; and as a lifetime member of the American Forest Association and National Resources Council.

Summers on Great Pond had informed his belief that all children should have the summer camp experience and he was proud of his work with the Pine Tree Society, serving as the Board Vice President (78-84) and President (84-86). He was also a Maine Delegate of the Maine Easter Seals Society.

When he wasn’t working or serving on boards, Charlie enjoyed coin and stamp collecting and sharing that hobby with his children. He was also an excellent cook. He took inspiration from Julia Child’s “Mastering the Art of French Cooking” and enjoyed preparing roasts and stews on weekends and holidays. His family was especially fond of waking up to the smell of popovers baking in the oven. Charlie enjoyed listening to classical music and was a voracious reader. John le Carre was a favorite author. He also enjoyed researching his family history and was inducted into the Sons of the American Revolution in 2002.

He was predeceased by his parents and two brothers, Philip Jr. and William. He will be remembered by his loving wife of 68 years, Shirley Blood, his children, Kathleen Brown of Apple Valley, MN, Sharon Adams and her husband Jim of Waldoboro, Ken Blood and his wife, MaryAnn of New Sharon, Shelley Mills and her husband, Chris of Rockport, and Jill Blood and her partner, Chuck Walther of Anson; grandchildren: Shaina Botka & Kenyon Brown, Keely Dube, Kenny & Kegan Blood, Sadie & Finn Mills. Also great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Thank you to the wonderful staff at The Pierce House and Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice for their care and support.

A graveside service will be held at Pine Grove Cemetery, Belgrade on Friday, May 31 at 11 a.m. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to The Pine Tree Society (pinetreesociety.org).

Arrangements are under the care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington Maine, where memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.dsfuneral.com.