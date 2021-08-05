Charles Boyer (1947-2021)

PHILLIPS – Charles Hartung Boyer of Phillips, Maine, died on July 28, 2021 at home following a long battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease). He was 74. Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in 1947, he grew up in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, the son of Charles Donald Boyer and Gertrude Hartung Boyer. He graduated from Lewisburg High School in 1965, and from Penn State University with a BS in engineering in 1969. As a Distinguished Military Graduate of the Penn State Army ROTC, he was awarded a Regular Army commission as a Second Lieutenant of Infantry upon graduation. As an Army Airborne Ranger, he served three years with the 82nd Airborne Division and the 2nd Infantry Division.

After the service he was managing editor for the American Institute of Industrial Engineers in Atlanta for four years, and then manager of IBM employee publications at IBM World Headquarters in New York for sixteen years. He moved to Phillips in 1993 with his second wife, Katharyn Dunham of Brussels, Belgium. There he worked as a consultant and freelance business writer for the next 25 years, often commuting out of Lindbergh Field in Phillips/Avon with his small plane to work in Massachusetts and New York. He was a volunteer firefighter in Phillips for six years.

He authored several business books, one novel, The Battle of Zig Zag Pass, and two nonfiction works, including a humorous account of his flying years, titled Remove After Flight. His main hobby, in addition to flying and fly fishing, was welding. He turned out dozens of projects for local use from a small welding shop he built in his barn.

Chuck was devoted to his community, helping friends, neighbors, and strangers when needed. He was proud of the Christmas tree he set up every year in front of the Congregational Church. When he was no longer able to do it, he made sure others would take care of it even planning for the years ahead.

He was a member of the Phillips Community Church, the American Legion, and the Sandy River Flying Club to whom he donated his beloved plane. He is survived by his wife, Katharyn, daughter, Jaye Boyer Liptak (Greg) of Atlanta, two sisters, Susan Randow (John McKim) of Farmington, Maine, and Gertrude Ferguson (Allen) of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, and brother-in-law Craig Pursell of Boalsburg, Pennsylvania. He was predeceased by his sister Prof. Margaret Pursell.

The family would like to thank the VA for the support they provided through the years, Androscoggin Hospice nurse Melissa who visited him for the last 6 weeks of his life and special caregiver, Rowen, who was with him until the end.

There will be a graveside service with military honors on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 11 am, at the Mile Square Cemetery in Avon, followed by a gathering at the Lindbergh Airport.

In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Chuck Boyer can be made to the ALS Association, Northern New England Chapter, PO Box 207, Concord, NH 03302-207.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, Maine 04938.