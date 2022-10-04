Charles E. Twitchell (1937-2022)

FARMINGTON – Charles Edward Twitchell, 84, of Farmington, passed away on September 21, 2022 at home in Farmington. He was born on December 9, 1937, to Kenneth and Ava Twitchell.

Charles is survived by his daughters, Charisse Keach, Cheryl Twitchell, Charlyn Delano (Scott), and their mother, Nancy Twitchell. He also leaves behind 4 grandchildren, Sabrina Fiaalii (Denny), Shawn Keach (Linda Tim), Olivia LaBrecque (Peter), and Nathaniel Trask (Allison); 3 great granddaughters who brightened his life, Manaiah and Emery Fiaalii, and Natalie Keach; two brothers, Stephen (Mary), and Paul (Lynda). He was predeceased by his parents, Kenneth Twitchell and Ava Swett Twitchell McKenzie; brother and sister-in-law, Norman and Suzanne Twitchell.

Donations in Charles memory may be made to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938.

At Charles’ request, there will be no services. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, Maine 04938.