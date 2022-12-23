Charles Michael Skanes (1945-2022)

FAIRHOPE, Ala. and FARMINGTON, Maine – Shared in loving memory of Charles “Chuck” Michael Skanes, who passed away on December 14, 2022, after a short illness.

Born to Charles Henry Skanes and Iris Huff on October 15, 1945, in Farmington Maine, he was the oldest of five siblings. He graduated from Farmington High School in 1963 and completed two years of college before enlisting in the United States Army in October of 1965. After completing his basic training in Ft. Nix in New Jersey, he was assigned to the Field Artillery Missile Operations Group at Ft. Bliss in El Paso, Texas. As a Sergeant E-5, Chuck was Honorably Discharged and joined the El Paso Police Department in August of 1968. In 1969, he married the love of his life, Anita Darlene Pierce. Chuck held several different positions within the department and earned numerous commendations as he served the community of El Paso until he retired in 1996 at the rank of Commander. He and Darlene happily retired to Alabama in 1996 where they continued to love and watch their family grow. Chuck loved his grandchildren with all of his heart. He took great pride and joy watching them grow and thrive.

Check leaves behind his children, Angie (Lawrence) Booco of Ft. Lupton, CO, Chris (Sheri) Skanes of Tyler, TX and Troy Skanes of Daphne, AL; his grandchildren, Mark, Caitie, Hailey, Cameron, Emily, Adam and Aidan; his siblings, Marigene, Laurie, John and Jay; along with many more family, friends and loved ones.

A private family service will be held graveside in Fairhope, Alabama.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing to make donations in his memory are invited to donate to the American Cancer Society, St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital or Wounded Warriors Foundation.

Funeral arrangements by Wolfe-Bayview Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc, 19698 Greeno Road, Fairhope AL, 36532.