Charles T. Buzzell (1947-2021)



INDUSTRY – On Oct. 29, 2021, Charles T. Buzzell, 74, of Industry, passed away peacefully at home from cancer.

He was born on May 22, 1947 in Farmington, to the late Richard and Mary (Sinskie) Buzzell. He attended St. Joseph’s School and Farmington High School where he graduated in 1965 and received his associate engineering degree from the University of Maine in Orono in 1967. He later took night classes to earned his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering. In 1965 he joined the Army Reserves and served until 1972, working on truck maintenance.

Charlie worked for a few years after attending Orono for E.C. Jordan. Following that, he began his long career working for IP/Verso Paper Company. He supported the maintenance department and dedicated himself to building the maintenance system database, spending many hours researching equipment and cataloging parts. He married Helen Morlock on Aug. 1, 1969. They lived, worked, played and loved each other for 52 years.

Since childhood he had a love of cars and trains. His interest in hot rods led him to build multiple vehicles. He became a die-hard MOPAR enthusiast during the height of the muscle car era and owned multiple MOPARs, including a 426 Hemi Roadrunner which he used to drive to work at International Paper Company. His love for trains led to him building a model train display and watching live feeds of trains around the country.

His enthusiasm for the new game of frisbee golf led to his pioneering mini frisbee golf for the International Paper Company family days. He expanded upon this interest by building a course at home-based on his own unique ground targets. Later on, that passion aligned with the emerging sport of disc golf. He gladly played every course in the state of Maine and later designed and built a public course at Kineowatha Park in Wilton. He took pride in teaching people about the sport that he was so passionate about, giving free lessons.

He volunteered much of his time at St. Joseph’s Parish in Farmington; supporting many church committees and activities including working at “suppahs,” bingo, the church booth at the fair, and the Parish Council.

He is survived by his wife Helen Buzzell of Industry; son Christopher Buzzell and wife, Zuzana of Goffstown, N.H. and their children, Brian and Emily; his daughter Sheri Barich and husband, Thomas of Hollis, N.H. and their three children, Abigail, Madeleine and Joshua. He loved his time with the grandchildren during the “Grandpa/Gramma Camps.”

In addition to the Catholic Mass upcoming, a Celebration of Charlie’s life will be held by the family, at a later date, and will be made available online. If you would like to be informed of the exact date of this event, please leave a message in Charlie’s Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. The family will contact you when the timing is available.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 from St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 133 Middle St. Farmington. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 5 – 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 at the Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you help someone in your area by donating to current causes. A kind word may be left in his Book of Memories and a memorial video can be found at www.wilesrc.com.