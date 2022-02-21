Charles W. Garton (1952-2022)

AUBURN – Charles W. Garton, “Tuna,” 70, of Farmington, died late Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 15, 2022 at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn.

He was born on Jan. 3, 1952, in Nuremberg, Germany, the son of William and Helen (Chapman) Garton. At the age of two, his family returned to Patten, Maine, where he learned the beauty of the Maine woods and during his youth became a fisherman and a hunter extraordinaire, often keeping just a few paces ahead of the Warden Service. And, when hunting for moose, always made sure that families in need, benefitted from his untimely “hunts.” He well-deserved the nickname of the “Robinhood of Patten.”

Following his graduation from Katahdin High School, he for a brief time owned the Patten IGA. He followed his heart and worked in the construction field for companies such as Penta, Verso Paper in Jay where he worked on the stacks, Cianbro Corp., Forster Mfg. and T-Buck. He was truly a “jack of all trades.”

While working at Forster Mfg. So., he met Pamela Barry of Farmington. For 27 years they shared their lives together, marrying on June 27, of 2009.

When he was able, he enjoyed spending time in his mokai kayak in the Sandy River, the banks of which border his home in Farmington.

He is loved by his friend of 27 years and wife of 13, Pam, of Farmington; a son, Chuck of Patton, a daughter, Colleen (Sam) Pona of North Carolina; a grandson, “his buddy,” Aidyn Abbott of Farmington; two granddaughters, Riley and Cami; a sister, Heidi (Kerry) Birmingham of Topsham; step-son Eric Barry of Farmington and step-daughter, Jennifer Abbott (Nate) Porter of Farmington; three nieces and one nephew, Ryan Birmingham (Jill) of Leeds; Kim Jacobs of Florida; Joey and Brian Kenney of Scarborough and DeDe (Darren) of South Carolina and several grand nieces and grand nephews.

He was predeceased by his folks.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, June 27 at 10 a.m. from the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington. A scattering ceremony will follow the service on the banks of the Sandy River in Farmington. In keeping with “Tuna’s” love of animals, his family suggests remembrance gifts may be given to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Rd., Farmington, ME. 04938. Memories and a memorial video may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.