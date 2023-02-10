Charles White (1953-2023)

FARMINGTON – Charles Henry White or “Charlie, Chuck, Chuckles, Buzz, Dad and Grandpa” as some of us knew him, passed away Monday evening, February 6 in the amazing care of his Team at the Alfond Center for Health in Augusta Maine after fighting long term health issues.

Charlie was born in Augusta on June 13th, 1953, and was the son of his loving parents David and Elizabeth “Betty” White. He grew up in Farmington, Maine and graduated from Mt. Blue High School in 1972. He later attended photography school on the coast of Maine where he developed a lifelong love for photography. Charlie then attended college at the University of Maine Farmington where he studied Anthropology and Geography, finding a passion and career in Northeastern Archaeology. Charlie was also involved for many years in the cannabis industry and was a supporter of the legalization of marijuana. He loved the outdoors and all its activities: fishing and hiking especially. He loved movies, good food and better drinks. He loved the company of close friends and a good hardy laugh. He loved animals, especially dogs. And he often said what he loved most in life were his children, and how proud he was of them every day.

Charlie is survived by his son David White of Tarzana, California and David’s children, Zander and Dakota, and by his daughter Sophia Quinn of Essex, Vermont, and her husband Ryan Quinn. He is also survived by his sister Tobey Levine of Farmington and her children Suzanne and Glenn.

Charlie is also survived by the many friends he made over the years, including Heather Gilbertson and Dave Beale who were very supportive and helpful to him.

Charlie did not wish to have a service, instead he wished to have his children spread his ashes.

Cremation services have been handled by the Wiles Remembrance Center. Memories and messages of condolence can be left at www.wilescremationcare.com/memorials/charles-white

Enjoy your fishing trip dad! We love you.