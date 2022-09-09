Charles William Wilson, 82

FARMINGTON – Charles William Wilson (Charlie), 82, passed away at Sandy River Nursing Home in Farmington on Sept. 6, 2022.

He was a well-known and liked part of the Kingfield area community and a friend of many. To those of us who remember him by a warm greeting, or a bag of coffee, or chasing his black dog Jack, he was just ‘Charlie.” Having moved to the area over thirty years ago, Charlie worked at various businesses such as Nostalgia Tavern, Old Mill Redemption Center, and was a longtime faithful employee of Carrabassett Coffee.

He was born in Boston on May 19, 1940, son of Charles M. Wilson and Marie Casey Wilson, the youngest of two children. Not long after completing his education in the Boston school system, Charlie joined the U.S. Navy in 1961. He was assigned to the aircraft carrier USS America and would serve his country during the Vietnam War until 1969.

Soon after discharge from the Navy, Charlie moved to Maine and settled in the Lewiston area where he worked at Schott Motorcycle, and at Rockwell International in Lisbon. Charlie loved his dogs, motorcycles, and cars. You may remember him driving his vintage Corvette in the Kingfield Days Parade. He was also a member of the United Bikers of Maine.

Charlie is survived by two sons, Michael and Todd. In keeping with Charlie’s wishes, his ashes will be

privately scattered at a future date.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488

Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.