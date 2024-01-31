Charli Austin (1947-2024)

LEWISTON – Alice P. Currier-Nadeau, also known as Charli Austin, 76, passed away peacefully on January 23, 2024, at Montello Manor with family by her side. She was born July 31, 1947, the daughter of Charles and Dorothea (Webber) Currier.

Alice worked for Fosters Manufacturing and later Mardens in Sales. In her free time, she was a true Harley Davidson gal, she loved going on rides across the state. Her dogs Coco and Sassy brought her a lot of comfort and she loved to spoil them. Her friends and family often described her as a spitfire, she was always down for a good time or a bit of mischief. Alice loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, they were her pride and joy.

She was predeceased by her ex-husband Mark Nadeau; her parents; her brother, Donald; sister, Ruth; nephew, Micheal; and great grandson, Declan Salazar. She is survived by her daughters, Melissa Bryant and husband Butch from Calhoun, LA, and Mindy Cote and husband William from Lewiston, ME; grandchildren, Joshua Rushing and wife Brittne from St. Amant, LA, Nathan Cote and wife Sarah from Leeds, ME, Sarah Salazar and husband Luis from Fredericksburg, VA, and Jacob Cote and fiancé Sydnie Thayer from Lewiston, ME; great grandchildren, Kason and Koleton Cote from Leeds, ME, Scarlett Salazar from Fredericksburg, VA, Owen and Corbin Rushing from Prairieville, LA; sisters, Eva Kennard from Skowhegan, ME, and Donna Vining and husband Eddie from Chesterville, ME; brother David Currier; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The family gives special Thanks to staff at Montello Manor as well as Androscoggin Hospice Staff for the wonderful care they gave to Alice.

A graveside service will be held in the spring. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice, 15 Strawberry Avenue, Lewiston, Maine, (207)777-7740.

Arrangements are under the care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, Maine, where memories, photos and condolences may be shared at dsfuneral.com.