Charlotte Bogue-Fenwick

FARMINGTON – Charlotte died peacefully on March 19th in Farmington, Maine, surrounded by her family, after a brief illness, She was born in Old Mystic, Connecticut to Josephine and John O.S. Williams. She lived and worked there on the dairy farm that had been in her family for three-hundred years. She graduated from Stonington High School in 1947 and went on to get an accounting degree from Mitchel College. On September 3rd, 1949, she married Earl “Lindy” Bogue. Over the next twenty years they ran the family farm and raised five children. She was very active in 4-H and both Old Mystic churches. She loved knitting and made sweater jackets for everyone.

In 1969 she and her husband bought the “Intervale Farm” north of Farmington, Maine and moved their Holstein herd and farming operations there until 1975. She then moved to Madison and served as the Postmistress in nearby Anson for many years. In 1989 she married Earl Fenwick and they retired to Florida where she took up golf and quilting. She loved organizing and attending events at the Club House and made many new friends. In 2014 she made her final move back to Farmington and kept herself busy bowling, quilting, and attending her great-grandchildren’s events. She was an active member of the Henderson Memorial Baptist Church. She had always loved traveling and took several trips to Italy and the Alps with her family. In the last years of her life she made many new friends at “Tucks” where she went every night to have one drink, play cribbage and as she was naturally very competitive challenge all who were willing on “Trivia Night”.

She was predeceased by both of her husbands and her daughter Johanna Bogue Alexander. She is survived by her sister Barbara Paulson of Port Republic, VA, her daughter Elaine and her partner Joanne Krawczyk of Dunstable, MA, her sons Mark and Jonathan and his wife Becky of Farmington and Bruce of Wilton as well as her companion Timothy Ford of Farmington. She had eleven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Per her request there will be no services, however there will be a Celebration of Charlotte’s Life at a time and place for the family. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favorite charity in Charlotte’s memory. Memories may be shared in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington is honored to be caring for the family.