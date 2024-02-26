Charlotte Degone (1941-2024)

Charlotte Ann Degone, 82, born in Peterborough, Ontario, Canada on June 3, 1941, resident of Merritt Island, Florida and former resident of North Jay, Maine, passed on February 19, 2024. She was the daughter of Michael and Rosemarie Murry. The family later moved to the United States in 1953. Mom married the love of her life, Robert R Degone, on November 14, 1959 in Tupper Lake, New York. They later moved to North Tonawanda, New York where dad started his career with International Paper Company and where they started a family of four boys on Stanley Street. It was a house full of camping, campfires, and ball games growing up. With the closing of the mill in New York, mom, dad and us four kids moved to North Jay, Maine to start a new chapter in our lives. It was a great move for the family. We were all so lucky to have a very special and strong Tupper Lake family that created so many memories in our lives!

Mom and dad had four boys, Robert, David, Steven, and Charles, who meant the world to them! Mom was an avid figure skater in her younger years. Later in life, mom enjoyed casinos, card games, camping, bowling, and going to ball games. Mom and dad were very active members together in the Farmington Elks Lodge #2430, where at one time, she was the Emblem Club President. They both enjoyed their time at the Lodge and also traveling with the other members, where they made a trip of a lifetime to Alaska together. They both made many friends and memories throughout the years. Mom worked at the department store in the Jay Plaza King’s Ames since it opened. After Moving to Florida in 1999, mom studied and became a CNA, a profession she enjoyed by helping others. Mom will always be remembered for her famous saying, “One day at a time.” A good saying to live by!

Mom was preceded by her loving husband Robert R Degone, sons David Degone and Steven Degone, and grandson Joseph Degone. Also, sister-in-laws Nancy Vogt and Shirley Godin and brother-in-law Raymond Degone.

Mom is survived by her sons Robert Degone and wife Deanne of Chesterville, Maine and Charles Degone of Harlem, Georgia. Sister-in-law Genevieve Simpson, sister-in-law Rosemarie Morrow and husband Eddie of Tupper Lake, New York. Sister-in-law Mary Degone of Tupper Lake, New York. Grandchildren Brandy (Degone) Childs, Jon Mikel Degone, Rachel Degone, Dylan Degone, Anthony Degone, Brianna (Degone) Michaud, and seven great grandchildren.

In closing, I would like to thank Charles McGowan of Merritt Island, Florida for all you have done and I’m so glad for the time you both spent together.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Elk’s Scholarship Fund, Lodge #2430 of Farmington, Maine in memory of mom and dad would be gratefully appreciated.Thank you.

A graveside service at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton, Maine will be planned for the warmer months ahead.