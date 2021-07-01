Christina R. Howard (1975-2021)

LIVERMORE FALLS – Christina R. Howard, 45, passed away on June 3, 2021 at her daughters home in Livermore Falls where she resided for almost a year, surrounded by her loving family after a long courageous battle with stage 4 cancer.

She grew up in Strong and graduated from Mount Abram Highschool in 1993, with her best friend Darlene Crockett of more than 30 years by her side. Christina worked at the shoe shop in Farmington as one of her first jobs before she moved on to home health. After she left home health, she was a stay at home mother to her three daughters, before picking up part-time jobs at My Wife’s Place in New Vineyard, and then in later years Tranten’s Too in Kingfield. Her proudest accomplishment was getting into Poland Spring Water Company, where she worked very hard and succeeded until her cancer diagnosis in 2019. Christina’s favorite hobbies included spending time with her partner, children and most of all her grandboys, scratching lottery ticket crosswords to pass the time, doing her nails with ColorStreet nail polish, anything to do with flowers, and watching her bird feeders.

She was predeceased by her father Richard S. Hinkley, uncle Mickey Hinkley, cousin Carl “Chrome” Chadbourne, her mother-in-law Pauline Tanguay, and her step mother-in-law Virginia “Ginny” Nelson. Christina is survived by her beloved soulmate and best friend, Brian Clark of almost 23 years, her three daughters (two of which they shared) Jenna, Destiney and Makayla, along with her grandboys Timmy, Hunter and Jamison, her granddaughter Raelynn Renee due in September, favorite loving Aunt Diana, father-in-law Alton Clark and his spouse Cecile, brother-in-law Rodney Savage, sister-in-law Paulette Sirois, her best friend Darlene Crockett of 32 years, friends Amanda Thompson and Dale Morse of 20+ years, and last but certainly not least, Jennifer Nile of 12 years.

Christina was a beautiful soul but above all else, a wonderful mother, Mami and partner to Brian. Christina was loved by many and gave her all no matter what life threw her way. Her memory will always be with her loving family and friends as they continue through this journey called life, and until we all meet again.

Rest In Paradise our sweet, beautiful angel, we love you and will never forget all the wonderful years we all shared with you.

A private celebration of life will take place and be organized by her soulmate and her children