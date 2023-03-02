Christopher Everett Toothaker (1990-2023)

Christopher Everett Toothaker, of Topsham, Maine, passed away on February 27, 2023. Chris was the owner of Toothaker Landscaping and was known throughout the Greater Brunswick community for his infectious smile, intelligence, work ethic, and dedication to his family, friends, and community.

Born April 26, 1990, Chris graduated from the Maine School of Science and Mathematics in 2008. Chris excelled academically, and was able to utilize his advanced skills in math and science in his chosen career. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, hunting, skiing, and working with his hands. Chris sought excitement and adventure at every opportunity.

He started Toothaker Landscaping at age 23, which was his pride and joy. His dedication to his clients, combined with his love of the work and help from dear friends to get it up and running, he developed a successful landscaping, snow and ice management, and excavation business. He was selfless, compassionate, and loyal to those he held dear.

While Chris had a powerful work ethic, he also had a unique way of dropping in on family and friends as much as possible. Just seeing him for a few hours during these quick visits left those around him with a profound sense of love and camaraderie.

Chris was the beloved boyfriend of Leslie Griffin, and he is survived by his mother, Dolores Toothaker, and stepfather, Carl Rousseau, his father, Richard Toothaker, his brothers, grandmother, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and a large community of friends.

Chris will always be remembered for his kindness, compassion, and sense of humor.

In honor of Chris, a service will be held at Stetson Funeral Home in Brunswick on March 4, 2023, at 1:00 pm, followed by a gathering at Bolo’s Kitchen and Burger Bar.

Family and friends wish to remind those struggling with mental health and suicidal thoughts to reach out. The Suicide & Crisis Lifeline can be accessed by dialing 988, which offers immediate help to those in need. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Chris’ honor to Independence Association at IndependenceAssociation.org/donate.