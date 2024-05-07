Claire Levensalor (1951-2024)

FARMINGTON – Claire Pauline Levensalor, 72, of Farmington, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2024. She was born in Eagle Lake, Maine on September 24, 1951, the third of four children to Lucien and Evangeline (Morin) Lozier.

She was born and raised in ‘the County’ where she attended school through her first college degree in Fort Kent, Maine. She was raised partially in the potato fields the family helped to harvest every fall. She met David Levensalor while they both attended the University of Maine at Fort Kent before marrying and having three children together. Though the marriage ended decades ago, she and David remained close friends until he passed in 2015.

Claire loved children and ran a full-time childcare center from her home in Farmington for 35 years. Children that attended Claire’s Day Care almost always became an extension of her family. She stayed open late and fed them dinner and opened early (even the middle of the night) so that parents could work extended hours. She studied to gain a second degree in Early Childhood Education at the University of Maine at Farmington in an effort to set an example to her own children to reach their potential.

An avid gardener, Claire worked tirelessly in her yard expanding her flower beds, planting fruit trees and bushes, and tending her vegetable gardens throughout the growing season. She shared the crops with neighbors and friends in raw and prepared form, going out of her way to make sugar-free pies for diabetics, subbing gluten free flour for others, or delivering shopping bags of green beans and zucchini when her family could not take another meal of them. In the winter, she painstakingly shoveled each and every snowflake that fell onto her beloved deck.

Many community members will remember her from her time as a waitress at the Irving Big Stop in Farmington, where she spent over two decades working overnights and late shifts serving crowds of high school and college students, truckers, and others. She was known for her quick-wit and sarcastic comebacks, leaving no doubt where her children and grandchildren learned it from.

Claire fought a short battle with pancreatic cancer. She had hoped to see one last summer, but in the end, Heaven welcomed her through the gates and handed her a set of gloves and a spade. She is happily tending to the Lord’s Garden now.

Claire is survived by her children, Sarah Levensalor of Farmington, Mark Levensalor of Saco, and Matthew Levensalor and his wife Kimberly and their children Evangeline and Quinn of Wilton; brother and sister-in-law, Don and Ethel Lozier of Connors, New Brunswick; brother and sister-in-law Lucien (Butch) and Suzie Lozier of Sedgewickville, Missouri; a number of nieces and nephews; and her much-adored and trusted canine companion, Ditto, all of whom miss her terribly. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister and brother-in-law, Jean and Wayne Wilbur; and her ex-husband, David Levensalor.

A Catholic Mass will be held on Friday, May 10, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church, 133 Middle St, Farmington, Maine with a reception to follow at the Parish Hall on Quebec Street. The family asks that in lieu of flowers you consider supporting your local nursery/greenhouse and plant something in your yard in memory of Claire or make a donation in her name to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network on their website at www.pancan.org, or the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Rd., Farmington, ME 04938. Honored to be caring for the family of Claire Pauline Levensalor is the Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.