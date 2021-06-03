Clare Ella Bailey Liwski (1931-2021)

FARMINGTON – Mrs. Clare Ella Bailey Liwski (Auntie), 89, died early Saturday, May 29, 2021, at the home of her daughter and son in-law, Margaret Liwski and Leslie Phipps, in Spring Hill, Florida, where she has resided since early March. She was born on October 9, 1931 at the family farm located on the Bailey Hill Road in Farmington. She was educated in Farmington schools and was a Farmington High School honor student before attending the University of Maine at Farmington. Clare married Dennis J. Liwski of New Sharon on June 28, 1958. She held several jobs in the Farmington area, working until she was 84 years old, including; working at the Corn Shop, Farmington Shoe Factory, 10 years at Franklin County Memorial Hospital, the County District Attorney’s office, Farmington Town office, and 23 years at Walmart in Farmington. At the same time as she maintained these other jobs, she also worked for the family business, Liwski’s Refigeration. Clare was a long-time member of the Farmington Grange, and an avid tatter. She loved genealogy and local history, classical music, and all pets, especially her cat. She was involved in local voter registration and was a resource for delivery folks who were unable to find the address they were looking for, long before the days of GPS.

Clare is survived by her daughter Margaret A. Liwski and husband Leslie (Les) M. Phipps Jr. of Spring Hill, FL; grandson, Leslie (Lee) M. Phipps III and wife Krystal and their four children of Spring Hill, FL; granddaughter, Alexandra R. Phipps and husband Gabriel Long of Port Richey, FL; brother, Lauris Bailey and wife Charlene of New Sharon; eight nieces and nephews, Jan Bell and husband John of Farmington, April Minney and husband David of CT, Marc Bailey and wife Pam of Farmington, Konrad Bailey and wife Michelle of Farmington, Daniel Bailey and wife Barbara of Winthrop, Andrew Bailey and wife Tamara of New Sharon, Matthew Bailey and wife Darlene of Farmington, Dennis Bailey and wife Tricia of Farmington; as well as several great nieces and nephews. She will be missed by all.

She was predeceased by her father, Holmes H. Bailey; mother, Gladys H. Bailey; brother, H. Kenton Bailey; and her husband of 45 years, Dennis J. Liwski.

In lieu of flowers, friends are encouraged to make a donation to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938.

On Saturday June 12, 2021, from 4-7 pm, a memorial service will be held in Clare’s honor, at Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.