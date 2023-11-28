Clarence D. Barker (1925-2023)

Clarence D. Barker passed away peacefully at Togus V.A. on Nov. 2 at 7:30 A.M. at the age of 97. He was born on Dec. 15, 1925, in So. Paris, Maine to Bernard and Nellie Barker. He attended schools in Maine and Florida before coming back to Stratton, Maine in 1941 to start work at Stratton Mfg. Inc. Upon turning 18, he entered the military service for the U.S. Navy at the beginning of 1943.

His military journey started in Lakehurst, N.J., where he was assigned as a ground crew member for the Navy dirigibles protecting the East Coast. He was then reassigned to the Pacific Theater of Operations stationed on L.C.T. 807 as a Gunners Mate for the remainder of his tour supporting the island invasions. He was then honorably discharged in early 1946 at the end of the war and received the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Ribbon and one battle star. Clarence enjoyed discussing his military time with those who were interested, especially with his granddaughter Charlotte who took great interest in his service time.

After the war, Clarence returned to Stratton where he met his future wife, Mary Theresa Cyr, and began to raise a family of five children. During his life in Stratton, he worked as a Bolter Operator, Saw Filer, Millwright, and Gondola Operator for Sugarloaf Mtn. He served the community as a Civil Defense Director, Fire Chief and President of the local chapter of the American Legion Post. He also found time to deliver the mail to Coburn Gore in his latter working years.

One of his most enjoyable memories was to take part in the Honor Flight Maine program and visit the WW II Memorial along with the Korean and Vietnam tributes. He got to sit next to then Senator Bob Dole, another Veteran, and talk about their service time. He then returned to a long overdue hero’s welcome parade that the local community had prepared for him.

Clarence enjoyed spending much time with his grandkids, Kevin, Anthony, and Charlotte in their younger years along with many other grand and great grandchildren whom he loved all dearly. He enjoyed fishing and boating, baking bread and the company of family and local friends. He was an avid NY Yankees fan and relished every win against the Red Sox. Also, lots of heat!

Clarence is survived by his loving wife Theresa of 73 years. Sons Ronald, James and Daniel Barker, all of the Stratton Area. He was predeceased by sons William Austin and daughter in-law Barbara Austin. Sons Norman Barker and daughter Kathy Ann Barker. A funeral and gathering is planned for the Spring of 2024.