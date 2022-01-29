Clarence O. Mitchell (1933-2022)

FREEMAN TOWNSHIP – On Friday January 21, 2022, Clarence O. Mitchell “Brud” passed away at home with his loving family around him.

He was born on October 24, 1933 in West Freeman on the family farm known to many as the Brackley farm on Tory Hill. He grew up on the farm and in the village of Strong. He graduated from Strong High School in 1953 and enlisted in the Army after graduation. He married Lorraine Baston in June of 1958. They made their home in Strong where they raised 4 children.

His family, friends, and acquaintances remember his gentle, out-going and fun- loving personality. He was a jack of all trades; a living encyclopedia; and could figure out how to fix or do anything, especially if he had “bail twine”, wire, bungie cords, and duct tape. He spent many hours puttering, and saw the usefulness in “things/stuff” that he should hang onto “just in case”.

He was the example of what “strong work ethic” truly means. As a young boy he worked alongside his family on the farm. He was a presence at his grandfather’s woodturning and toothpick mills. He drove pulp truck, was a heavy equipment operator, and mechanic. He worked for the Town of Strong and served the town as a selectman and firefighter. He was on the school board and was part of AMPS ambulance service, which was one of the first ambulance services for the surrounding towns. He was a rural mail carrier for several years, and he and Lorraine owned and operated Beal’s Variety Store from 1975 to 1980.

He was an Army veteran and served from 1953 to 1955 as Specialist 3rd Class in the Infantry Artillery Division where he obtained a National Defense Service medal.

He was a member of the Strong American Legion; Johnson-Cox Post #78.

Past time pleasures included Rangeley “Camp” in his younger years, camp at Porter Lake, waterskiing, hunting, snowmobiling, traveling, dancing and puttering. In his later years due to health-related problems, he enjoyed watching TV shows which included, Kelly & Ryan; The Price Is Right; Wheel of Fortune; The Lawrence Welk Show; and Maine Cabin Masters.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence E. and R. Lucille Brackley Mitchell; a son-in-law John A. Pillsbury Jr.; a brother-in-law Fred Gage; aunts, Myrtie Brackley Flood and husband Vern, Fanny Brackley Starbird and husband Ed.

Brud is survived by his loving wife of 63 ½ years, Lorraine; devoted children, Steven Mitchell (Trish McCleery), Stephanie Rizzo (Mike), Dorene James (Kevin) and Nadene Pillsbury (Bob Neal); grandchildren, Jason (Jessica), Tom (Cortney), Abbie (Corey), Alex (Riley), Ian, Forest (Kat), Orrin (Rebecca), Joannie, Ethan, and Evan; great grandchildren, Emily, Tyson, Johnny, Jaxson, Maverick, Nora, Finn, and one on the way; sisters, Carolois Gage, Joyce Keefe, and Clarice Stinchfield (Ron); cousins, Janice Pike and Vern S. Flood; special nieces, Debbie, Karen, Shelly and Trish; the “city kids” and many extended family members and dear lifelong friends. His physical presence may be gone, but he lives on in all of us who knew and loved him.

The family wishes to extend a special thank-you to Mary Dexter and Androscoggin Home Health.

At Brud’s request there will not be a funeral. He preferred a graveside service in the Spring/Summer of 2022 at the West Freeman Cemetery and a “party” to celebrate life at Brud and Lorraine’s home afterward.

Brud made it known that anyone who wishes to make a donation in lieu of flowers to please donate to one of the following:

Strong American Legion – Johnson-Cox Post #78, c/o Leslie Snell – Treasurer; 493 Taylor Hill Rd, Strong ME 04983, or Strong Fire Department, PO Box 263, Strong ME 04983, or Porter Lake Association, PO Box 121, Strong ME 04983.

