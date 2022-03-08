Clifford Almon Boynton (1942-2022)

Clifford Almon Boynton, Sr., 79 of Chesterville, died Thursday afternoon at the Togus VA Medical Center. He was born in Holden, MA, Nov. 7, 1942, a son of Earle Charles and Irma Jessie (Strang) Boynton and was a graduate of Wachusett Regional High School. Upon his graduation, he entered the United States Air Force where he worked in military intelligence and served three voluntary tours in Vietnam during the Vietnam Conflict and awarded the Republic of Vietnam Service Medal with Bronze Star. After serving in the Air Force, he joined the United States Army’s Construction Engineers retiring after more than 20 years service to his country. To his credit, he earned many decorations, medals, badges and citations during his military career.

Mr. Boynton was a great carpenter and could fix just about anything. He was a true outdoorsman and enjoyed is his family’s camp in Monson hunting deer, moose and bear . In his younger years, he excelled in baseball as a catcher along with his brothers while his father coached the team. He was a member of the Farmington American Legion Post, Knights of Columbus and a communicant of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Farmington.

He is survived by his wife, Carol (Davick) Boynton whom he married June 7, 1974 in Sterling, MA; children, Theresa White of Milbury, MA, Clifford Boynton, Jr. and his wife, Shelly of Minot, Lisa Avery and David Post of Chesterville, Matthew Boynton of Chesterville, and Joseph Boynton and his wife, Laura of Gig Harbor, WA; 10 grandchildren: Angela, Ashley, Clifford III, Samantha, Allison, Christine, Wylie, Matthew, Jr., Gwyneth, and Joe, Jr.; 11 great grandchildren; a sister, Joan Trudeau of Sterling, MA; brothers, Earle Boynton, Jr., of Greenville, Jerry Boynton of Sterling, MA, and Paul Boynton of Monson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, March 12 at 10 am from St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Middle Street, Farmington followed by a reception at the Farmington American Legion. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington on Friday from 6-8pm. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that those who desire consider memorial gifts to the Eight Point Sportsmen’s Club, 147 Beaman Road, Sterling, MA 01564.

Interment will be in the spring with military honors at the Chesterville Hill Cemetery in Chesterville. Memories and a memorial video may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.