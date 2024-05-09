Clifford Chase (1931-2024)

FARMINGTON – Clifford A. Chase, Jr., 93, of Wilton, died peacefully Wednesday morning at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington. He was born in Wilton, Jan. 28, 1931, a son of Clifford A. and Erma (Esty) Chase, Sr. and received his education in Wilton schools. Mr. Chase was a veteran of the United States Army having served in Korea during the Korean Conflict.

Clifford worked for Bill Paine for many years, building homes until he started his own building contracting business, where he was known for his cabinet work. He was married to Blanche Poland for over fifty years, and they had two children, Daryn and Nancy. They enjoyed going camping every summer in the Ellsworth area where he is remembered for digging clams and enjoying time with his young family. They also had a camp on Wilson Lake until it burned. Blanche passed away in 1991.

He later married Gayle Mayo and they enjoyed following Mt. Blue Basketball for many years as well as harness racing and sports on television. The annually camped at Farmington and Fryeburg Fairs and went many Friday evenings to the Farmington American Legion suppers.

He is survived by his son, Daryn and daughter, Nancy, both of Farmington; granddaughter, Ashley of New York; brother, Dwain and sister, Shannon Smith, both of Wilton; step-children, Garry Mayo and wife, Mary Ellen, Julie Balboni and husband, Steve, Tracy Boivin and husband, Jimmy, and Terri Simpson and husband, Mike; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Blanche; second wife, Gayle; and sisters, Montris Tyler, and Eleanor Welch.

The family invites relatives and friends to visit Monday from 5-7 p.m. at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. Funeral services will be held at the Center, Tuesday at 2pm followed by refreshments at the Wilton Lions’ Den, Main Street, Wilton provided by the Farmington Emblem Club. Private family interment at Lakeview Cemetery. The family asks that those who desire consider memorial gifts in Clifford’s memory to the Farmington Horsemen’s Association, c/o Shannon Smith, 25 Pleasant View Heights, Wilton, ME 04294. Memories and a memorial video can be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.