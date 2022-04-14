Clinton Lewis Brackley Jr. (1946-2022)

FREEMAN TOWNSHIP – Clinton Lewis Brackley Jr. passed away peacefully on April 4, 2022, after a long hard battle with a long-time illness. He was born at his family home in Freeman Township on June 15, 1946, to Clinton Brackley and Arlene (Chadbourne) Brackley. He attended school in Strong where he graduated from high school, then went on to attend Auburn School of Commerce for a degree in accounting. After he graduated, he went to work at Forster Mfg., Diamond Brands, and they eventually sold to Jarden Plastic Solutions, where he was a Cost Accountant. He finally retired in 2013 to enjoy his life with his wife and family.

While staying with family in New Hampshire, he met Linda. He married the love of his life, Linda Robinson Brackley, on June 21, 1969. They both created a wonderful life together which they passed along many things to their daughter, her husband and his two granddaughters. His passions in life were spending time with his family, sitting around reading, camping and researching his family ancestry. He was an avid history buff and loved going on car rides with Linda and their dog Special.

Clint is survived by his wife of 52 years, Linda Brackley; daughter, Arlene and son in-law Steven Bubier; granddaughters, Samantha Bubier, Melinda Bubier and fiancé Brian Ewig, all of Freeman Township; also many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Morris Clinton Brackley; sisters, Vivian Kennedy and Lulu Cook; brothers, Albert Brackley and Galen Brackley; and parents, Clinton Brackley and Arlene Brackley.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022 from 6 to 8 pm, at the Strong Methodist Church, 8 Church Hill, in Strong, with a reception to follow in the parish house. On Saturday, April 23, 2022, a graveside service will be held at 11 am, at the Starbird Corner Cemetery in Freeman Township.

In lieu of flowers, please consider sending donations to or adopting an animal from the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.