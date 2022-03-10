Clinton Orman Robinson (1945-2022)

WILTON – Clinton Orman Robinson, 76, passed away on March 3, 2022 at Sandy River Center in Farmington. He was born on March 14, 1945 in Wilton, son of Orman and Althea (Ranger) Robinson.

He was educated in the schools of Wilton, and graduated from Wilton Academy in the class of 1963. Clint worked as a hand sewer for G.H. Bass Shoe Company, then later in the Finishing Department at International Paper Company, until health reasons forced him to retire.

Clint was a member of the Maine Oxen Association. Early in his life, he worked oxen in the woods with his father, and they enjoyed competing in ox pullings at the agricultural fairs. Clint also enjoyed snowmobiling, motorcycling, going to the Maine Coast in the summer for a lobster dinner, and attending the Farmington Fair. Socializing was a favorite pastime and there were no strangers to Clint. He was known for walking long distances to town or to visit friends.

Clint is survived by his son, Rick Robinson of Wilton; daughter, Jill Robinson of Farmington; sister, Judy Dyke and brother in-law Bruce Dyke of Wilton; two nieces, Michele Nelson, husband Joe and son Ryan of Temple, and Kristen Williams, husband Michael, son Colby and daughter Olivia of Carmel; nephew, Warren Dyke, wife Monique and son Benjamin of Turner. Clint lived at Pinewood Terrace for several years located in the area behind the Farmington Race Track. When weather permitted, Clint walked down to the track for a bottomless cup of coffee with the horsemen. He often wandered to all the barns checking in on any activity. In the first year living at Pinewood, family discovered he had found a hole in the fence and proceeded to go to Farmington Fair on the other side. Even though he suffered from physical disabilities, he was clever enough to figure out his challenges. The family would like to thank Pinewood Terrace and Sandy River Center for the comfort and care to Clint, but also the many friendships he enjoyed with staff.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, March 13, 2022, from 1-4 pm, at the Farmington Elks Lodge, 120 School St., in West Farmington. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.