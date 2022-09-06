Clyde C. Barker (1940-2022)

STRONG – Clyde Carroll Barker, 82, passed away at his home in Strong on September 4, 2022. He was born on May 29, 1940, in Farmington, to Lester and Phyllis (Duley) Barker of New Vineyard. He graduated from Farmington High School in the class of 1958, then attended Kertz Meat Cutting School in Toledo, Ohio. Along with his butchery skills, he owned Ma Barker’s restaurant in Wilton while serving the town as a police officer and a volunteer fireman. Clyde later became a Deputy Sheriff for Franklin County Sheriff’s Dept. while becoming a selectman for the Town of Wilton. Once he moved to Strong, he became a selectman there and became a civil deputy for FCSD. During his time there, he became the EMA Director for Franklin County. Upon retirement from FCSD after 41 years of service and the Strong Selectman position, he became the County Commissioner for Franklin County in District 3, which he retired from in June of 2022.

Throughout his life, he was an active member of his communities serving as a 50 year member of the Knights of Pythias, a 32nd degree Mason, a Shriner, a member of the Elks, the Lions, the Grange, and Vice President of the Fireman Federation of Maine.

The only thing that Clyde loved more than serving his communities, was his family. He married Lois E. Hutchins on November 1, 1957 and together they had three children, Stephen, Michael and Stacy. An avid camper, he enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, taking many outings and trips, making everyone smile everywhere he went. Everything Clyde did in his life was for his family and he will be truly missed by all who knew him.

Clyde is survived by his wife, Lois of Strong; sons, Stephen E. and friend Cheryl of Wilton; Michael and wife Kelly of Chesterville; nine grandchildren; twenty seven great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Lester Jr. and Louie; sister, Betty; and his beloved daughter, Stacy.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 15, 2022, from 6 to 8 pm at Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME. A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 16, 2022 at 2 pm, at the Mile Square Cemetery in Avon, with Rev. Lorrie Aikens officiating.