Colis M. Blood Sr. (1934-2022)

JAY – Colis M. Blood Sr., 87, of Jay, passed away in his home on Monday, June 13, 2022.

He was born in Andover on Oct. 20, 1934. Colis was educated in the elementary schools in Maine and finished school at the Seventh-day Adventist School in South Lancaster, Mass. He served six years in the U.S. Army. After being discharged, Colis worked in civil service for N.I.H. as a lab technician and animal care for 33 years.

He loved to go rock collecting, fishing and hunting. Also, he loved doing crossword puzzles and strolling in his yard looking for four-leaf clovers. He enjoyed life to the fullest.

Colis is survived by his significant other of 30 years, Marie Buckman of Jay; Marie’s son, Mark Buckman and wife Tammy of Jay; daughter, Retha Miller of Maryland; son, Colis Blood Jr. of Maryland; two grandchildren, Camellia Ruch of Maryland and Ryan Blood of South Carolina; two sisters, Elsie Andrews of Windham and Elta Weagley of Maryland; two step great grandchildren, Robbie and Riley Ruch of Maryland.

He was predeceased by his daughter, Pamylla Powell of Maryland.

Funeral services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.