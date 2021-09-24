Colleen A. Cox (1933-2021)

AUGUSTA – Colleen A. Cox, 88, earned her angel wings on Sept. 11 at Glenridge in Augusta, and flew into the sunrise. Colleen was born in East Orland on May 9, 1933 to the late Harvard J. Smith and Laura (Candage) York. She was married to the late Donald Cox and they had 5 children; Dale Cox, Jean Burns, Carl Flagg, Lindell Cox and Alice Cunningham.

She grew up in New Sharon and attended local schools. She worked many factory jobs, including Hathaway Shirt factory, loved to rake blueberries and did so for years. She married Donald Cox in January of 1963 and became a homemaker raising her family. As her children got older she did reception work at the State Park in Jefferson.

Colleen loved people and getting to know them and immediately considered them friends. She was a fun-loving person who always smiled and loved to laugh. Colleen was on the go all the time and was never afraid of work. She loved to go dancing, play the organ and sing and was a lifetime member of the Eastern Star.

Colleen is predeceased by her parents and husband, step-daughter Dale Cox, son-in-law Chester Burns, brother Harry York, brothers-in-law John Currier, and Guy Cox, sister-in-law Esther Cox, as well as 2 nephews.

She is survived by her children; step-daughter Jean Burns, of Evans Mills, NY, son Carl Flagg and wife Amanda of Bradyville, TN, son Lindell Cox and wife Robin of Bradyville, TN, daughter Alice Cunningham and husband Vince of Jefferson; sisters Alberta Currier of New Sharon, her twin sister Arlene Campbell of Florida, brothers, Bernard Smith of Mississippi, Bert Smith of Florida and Carl York of New Sharon. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 9 great great grandchildren. And several nieces, nephews and extended family.

A time of visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at Hall’s of Waldoboro and a funeral service will be held on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. also at Hall’s of Waldoboro. Burial will be private at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main Street, Waldoboro. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.hallfuneralhomes.com