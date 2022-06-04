Colleen R. Condon (1936-2022)

FARMINGTON – Colleen R. Condon, 86, of Farmington, passed peacefully from this life to the next life at her home, with family members, nearby, on Monday morning, May 30, 2022.

Devoted daughter, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, aunt, and great-aunt, teacher, children’s librarian for more than twenty years, lover of all living creatures – especially cats – and friend to all, she was born during the great 1936 flood to Frank and Ethel French Rowell at home in Solon.

She grew up in Solon, moving to Skowhegan at nine years of age after her father’s early death. She graduated from Skowhegan High School and Farmington State Teacher’s College, now UMF.

A week after graduation, she married Richard Condon. They soon moved to Rhode Island, where she taught for more than two years, helping to put her husband through graduate school. She took several more courses in history, English, and library science before and after returning to Maine in 1965.

In 1978, when her three children were older, she began work at the Farmington Public Library, helping generations of children to love reading.

She is survived by her husband of Farmington; son David of St. Petersburg, FL, daughter, Caroline and granddaughters Olivia and Esmerelda of Drogheda, Ireland, and son Robert (Leanne) and granddaughter Zoe and grandson, Riley, all of Farmington; her sister, Carmen Crocker of Farmington; She was predeceased by her brother, Robert.

The family wishes to thank Susan Hutchins, our nurse, and Androscoggin Home Health, especially the Hospice unit, for their thoughtful, loving, superb care of Colleen during the last months of her life here.

Memorial services will be held at a later date from St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Wilton. The family suggests that those who desire consider memorial gifts in her memory to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938.

Memories may be shared in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care and memorial services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.