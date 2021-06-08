Collette Adams Daggett (1978-2021)

NEW VINEYARD – Collette Adams Daggett, 43, of New Vineyard died unexpectedly on June 1, 2021. She was pre-deceased by her mother known as “Nana,” Beverly Adams.

Collette was born on Jan. 20, 1978, a daughter of Langdon and Beverly (Hammond) Adams in Portland. She married her husband, Wilfred Daggett Jr, on Aug. 7, 1999 and they shared five children together. Collette is survived by her husband Wilfred Daggett Jr, Trevor Adams, Jocelyn, Jacelyn, Katelyn and Karalyn Daggett and her beloved grandson, Waylon Whitney.

Collette attended Mt. Abram High School. She played basketball and soccer throughout her high school years and after graduation she was accepted into the McDonald’s All Star Basketball Team. Collette earned a soccer coaching license in 2013 and she was also one of the board members for the Western Maine United Soccer League. She also coached Mt. Blue Girls Travel Basketball Team for 10 years. She played a key role in the Relay for Life where she was the co-chair for about 3 years but was an active member for countless more. She was an active member in the 8th of Maine Regiment. She invested a lot of her time at Peaks Island ever since she was a child.

The loss of Collette has affected the community greatly.

Besides constantly caring for her family, Collette loved to take hikes and go snowshoeing with her husband to her She-Shed daily. She also loved to take their side by side out and explore their surrounding properties they developed together. She loved to be with her close girlfriends relaxing and enjoy a glass (or two) of wine. In any event, Collette had a love for dancing and a passion for meditation, getting monthly massages and going to acupuncture. She loved motorcycle rides with her husband and their friends. We will greatly miss seeing her in her “Fiery Red Hot” Camaro named “Camy.”

Collette had a Christmas spirit like no one else. She enjoyed collecting snowmen, even if that meant building them. She enjoyed setting up decorations with her family. One Christmas tree was never enough, she in fact had to have three! Her spirit for Christmas outfits will forever be missed, and her traditions will be carried on.

She was a busy mom of four teenage girls, along with being an active “Mimi,” but still seemed to find time to invest into her home and flower gardens. Collette provided her children with love, support and laughter. She had the most welcoming, kind-hearted personality and always carried positive energy. Collette’s greatest accomplishments in life were her children. She always believed in every one of her kids. Her dedication was exceptional. When Collette’s daughters were young, she would even make clothes for them by hand. Collette will forever be remembered as the “Super Mom” she was.

A private Celebration of her Life will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers and in keeping with Collette’s love of sports and giving back to the community, friends are encouraged to send memorial donations in her memory to the Mt. Blue All Sports Boosters, 129 Seamon Road, Farmington, ME 04938. Friends are encouraged to share memories and photos in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care has been cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.