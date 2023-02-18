Connie Marie Mulcahy (1942-2023)

Connie Marie Mulcahy, age 80, died of respiratory failure on February 12, 2023 at Trinity Hospital. She was born on August 14, 1942 in Stratton, Maine, the daughter of Elmer and June (Lord) Knowles.

Connie graduated from Stratton High School in 1960. Following graduation, she went on to obtain a college degree in Education from the University of Maine at Farmington, graduating in 1964.

Connie started her education career at Tilton-Northfield High School (later named Winnisquam Regional High School) in 1964, teaching Home Economics, where she met and married Edward Mulcahy, who was also a teacher. Her teaching interest turned to Drivers Education at Winnisquam High School until 1984, and then she continued teaching Drivers Education at Laconia High School from 1984 until 2004. She owned and operated NH State Wide Driving School and Connie’s Catering. She also won the NH Drivers Education Association Teacher of the Year Award in 1998.

Connie retired to Holiday, FL where she enjoyed her new life in paradise enjoying visits with family, playing mahjong with her Lake Conley friends, riding her bike, swimming, the beautiful weather, and her cat, Callie.

Connie leaves behind two daughters, Kelley Sedgley of Gilford, NH and Christina Mulcahy of Kissimmee, FL; her sister, Arlene Jackson of Maine; her niece, Kim Turner; grandchildren, Bridgett, Brianna, Brandon, and Elizabeth; as well as grand-nieces, Melissa and Morgan.

She is pre-deceased by her parents, Elmer and June Knowles; her husband, Edward Mulcahy; her aunt, Arlene Stevens; and niece, Debra Wyman.

A memorial ceremony will be held by her friends/neighbors/family at her Lake Conley Community Clubhouse this Saturday, February 18, 2023 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. A private oceanside ceremony with immediate family, as well as ceremonies in NH and Maine will also take place, with dates and locations to be shared at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Connie was passionate about education and would wish for any contribution to go towards an educational service or facility.